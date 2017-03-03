UPS Workers Surprise Their Coworker With A Jeep

Derrick Taylor has worked at the UPS center in Oxford, Alabama for about a year. Loading and unloading boxes for about $12 an hour, the 19-year-old’s shift begins at 4 in the morning.

Up until this week, Derrick – who’s worked at that center east of Birmingham since he was just 14 – had no car. In fact, he walked to work and home every day in order save money – and to help pay his sick mother’s medical bills. Ten miles round-trip, every day.

We say “up until this week” because <a href=”http://wiat.com/2017/02/24/oxford-ups-workers-surprise-co-worker-with-jeep/”>Derrick’s co-workers just solved his transportation problems – by surprising their young co-worker with a used Jeep Cherokee</a>. And the moment they presented it to him is just the sort of thing to put a smile on your face.