Texas’ Own President George W. Bush Chats With Ellen About His Amazing New Talent

If you’ve ever been to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum here in Dallas, you know that President Bush is an avid (and talented) painter. And that’s why his new venture is so cool.

President George W. Bush stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show the other day for his first in-studio appearance to chat with Ellen about his new passion and talent (you can watch the segment above).

President Bush talked about his deep admiration for veterans: and how he’s painted a collection of portraits of them (Portraits of Courage), and their meaning. He even chatted about his new pet!

As always, we’re proud to call you a fellow DFW-er, President Bush!

