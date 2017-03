Natalie Portman Welcomes New Baby Girl

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcome a baby girl.

Last week Portman made a statement saying she wouldn’t be attending the Oscars, due to being in the final days of her pregnancy. talk about cutting it close to Oscar Sunday.¬†Keleigh Thomas Morgan, Portman’s representative gave a statement “Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22.” Amalia joins big brother Aleph, 5, who was born in June 2011.¬†This is the second child for Portman and her husband. The couple, met while filming the 2010 psychological thriller, “Black Swan.”