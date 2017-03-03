LuLaRoe Is Running Into Big Problems Because Of Faulty Leggings

Unless you’ve been avoiding anything fashion-related for the last year, chances are you’ve heard of LuLaRoe: the popular direct marketing clothing manufacturer that reportedly had $1 billion in sales last year. They pride themselves on selling affordable, comfortable and stylish clothing.
But recently, the company has had a bunch of complaints regarding their leggings (which go for $25): apparently, after just a few hours of wear in some cases, they’re ripping and getting holes.
It sounds like LuLaRoe knows about the problems: and why it happens. The head of production, Patrick Winget, has said (according to an email discovered by Business Insider), “The leggings may get holes, because we weaken the fibers to make them buttery soft. We have done all we can to fix them.” Nonetheless, the company still takes the complaints seriously: and believes their products are of high quality; and that consumers love their products (and LuLaRoe will help to get an exchange or refund ASAP if they don’t).
The problem might lay in the way the leggings are manufactured: LuLaRoe uses a brushing technique (to make the fibers as soft as possible) that weakens the fibers.
Check out a few of the tweets complaining about the leggings below.
Source: Yahoo Business Insider
