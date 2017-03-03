LuLaRoe Is Running Into Big Problems Because Of Faulty Leggings

Unless you’ve been avoiding anything fashion-related for the last year, chances are you’ve heard of LuLaRoe: the popular direct marketing clothing manufacturer that reportedly had $1 billion in sales last year. They pride themselves on selling affordable, comfortable and stylish clothing.

But recently, the company has had a bunch of complaints regarding their leggings (which go for $25): apparently, after just a few hours of wear in some cases, they’re ripping and getting holes.

It sounds like LuLaRoe knows about the problems: and why it happens. The head of production, Patrick Winget, has said (according to an email discovered by Business Insider), “The leggings may get holes, because we weaken the fibers to make them buttery soft. We have done all we can to fix them.” Nonetheless, the company still takes the complaints seriously: and believes their products are of high quality; and that consumers love their products (and LuLaRoe will help to get an exchange or refund ASAP if they don’t).

The problem might lay in the way the leggings are manufactured: LuLaRoe uses a brushing technique (to make the fibers as soft as possible) that weakens the fibers.

Check out a few of the tweets complaining about the leggings below.

Have you had any problems with LuLaRoe leggings (or not)? Sound off on our social media outlets (listed below)!

Wore my @LuLaRoe leggings today for the 2nd time ever and they decided to rip when I was literally just sitting on my couch…. 😒🙄 REAL COOL — Katie Izo (@katieizo) February 19, 2017

@LuLaRoe @lularoesupport who the hell is making your leggings these past few months. Wife has had the last 5 pair rip. — Jack Foust (@jackfoust) February 10, 2017

Paid $25 for these damn LuLaRoe leggings all for them to rip the first time I wear them. I wanna cry and slit my wrists at the same time 😓😓😓 — Shelby (@_shelbyharris) January 5, 2017

Why the F did I spent $25 on @LuLaRoe leggings for holes to start forming within hours?! 😒👋 #LuLaRoe #lularoeleggings — Danielle Charlonne (@DCharlonne) February 23, 2017

2 of my #LuLaRoe leggings got holes in them after I washed them!! What the heck 😢😢 — Kari Schroeder (@kschro2991) March 2, 2017

Source: Yahoo Business Insider

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.