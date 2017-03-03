Have You Put Together Your Dallas Bucket List?

Our Friends at GuideLive have put together their 10 things you should add to your Dallas bucket list. They did an excellent job naming a bunch of must-do-things-before-you-die in DFW.

Here are some of the highlights:

A Night Flight : a Starlight Flight over the Metroplex is nothing less than breathtaking.

: a Starlight Flight over the Metroplex is nothing less than breathtaking. Highland Park Village Christmas Lights : even if most of us say, “So…this is how the other half lives!”, it’s still incredibly beautiful in HP around Christmastime

: even if most of us say, “So…this is how the other half lives!”, it’s still incredibly beautiful in HP around Christmastime Visit Dealey Plaza : this seems pretty obvious to us, but…really…when was the last time you visited the Sixth Floor Museum (other than when friends or family members are visiting from out of town)?

: this seems pretty obvious to us, but…really…when was the last time you visited the Sixth Floor Museum (other than when friends or family members are visiting from out of town)? Stand in Line at Pecan Lodge for BBQ: BBQ joints are a dime-a-dozen in DFW…but this Deep Ellum establishment is still racking-up the thick lines.

We’d like to add a few of our own:

Afternoon In The Bishop Arts District : on a spring or fall day, preferably.

: on a spring or fall day, preferably. Visit The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum : hands down, one of the best museums in DFW.

: hands down, one of the best museums in DFW. Have A Donut At Hurt’s Donuts: yes, we know this place is still smokin’ hot popular…but if you haven’t tried one of their delicacies, you’re missing out.

Are we (or GuideLive) missing anything? Sound off on one of our social media outlets below!

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.