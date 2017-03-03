Guy Throws up in the Middle of His Marriage Proposal

Let’s face it, a marriage proposal is not something you can just simply ask and call it a day. A big part of actually doing the marriage proposal involves overcoming your nerves. Unfortunately for our friend, his nerves got the best of him. Darrell Hamilton Jr. planned the perfect marriage proposal complete with a helicopter ride for his girlfriend, Rheanna Faye.

Everything seemed picture perfect until you see Darrell’s facial expression suddenly changed. Motion sickness was not a part of the plan. He tried fighting but as he mentioned in the video the feeling kept getting worse. The pilot was helping his girlfriend look for the sign Hamilton made for her. He hastily pulls out the ring and proposes. Faye was surprised to say the least, but the even bigger surprise is when Hamilton started to vomit. Fortunately, the marriage proposal ended on a great note and was still memorable. We’re sure he’ll never forget this!