‘Dirk Burger’ Returns to American Airlines Center Through March

Guess what’s back on the menu? Only the popular Dirk Burger. This is the AAC’s most popular burger-of-the-month and it’s returning in honor of Dirk Nowitzki’s quest for 30,000 career points. The burger will be available through March. AAC Chef Mark Mabry and Nowitzki collaborated just last year to create the burger, which features a ⅓-pound hamburger on Bavarian pretzel bun, topped with bacon onion marmalade, arugula, mustard horseradish aioli, and of course jalapeno beer cheese.

The Dirk Burger will also come with a souvenir DIRK 30K cup for just $18.