DeMarcus Ware might be heading home.

The 9x Pro Bowler spent the last three years the the Denver Broncos, where he won his first Super Bowl ring last season.  Ware has expressed interest in returning to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2005 out of Troy University.

Ware will be 35 entering next season, and is currently eight on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 138.5 career sacks.

