At Least 16 People Are Being Linked To Frisco Hospice Indicted in Alleged $60 Million Fraud

An owner and 15 other people at a Frisco hospice have been indicted this week after an FBI investigation uncovered an alleged $60 million health care fraud scheme.

Bradley Harris, 35, of Frisco, owned Novus Health Services and Optim Health Services and operated both as one company, federal prosecutors have said. Company offices were raided by the FBI in September of 2015 with a search warrant accusing Harris of telling nurses to deliberately overdose some patients with morphine or other drugs in order to maximize profits. “You need to make this patient go bye-bye,” Novus told one of the nurses, according to the search warrant.

However the charges from this week do not include the those allegations. Instead, prosecutors accused Harris and the others of bilking Medicare out of $60 million in fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid charges by billing for services that were not provided or were not allowed. Supposedly the scheme went on for four years leading up to the FBI raid in 2015.

“That tens of millions of dollars were stolen through fraud is shocking enough,” said U.S. Attorney John Parker, in a written statement. “That these defendants used human life at its most vulnerable stage as the grist for this scheme displays a shocking level of depravity that this community simply cannot tolerate.”

Doctors were paid kickbacks and provided little or no oversight of Novus’ patients, according to the indictment. It was also stated that doctors falsely certified that they met patients face-to-face when they did not.