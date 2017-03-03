Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Stepping Down From Celebrity Apprentice

Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Friday March 3, that he will no longer be hosting the reality show Celebrity Apprentice.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett,” Schwarzenegger, 69, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

In an interview with Empire, Arnold spoke about his decision to leave stating, “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now, and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

Celebrity Apprentice struggled in the ratings this season, and NBC has yet to pick up the show for another run. Matt Iseman emerged victorious in the season finale that aired last month.