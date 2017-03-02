Tony Romo’s First Instagram Post With His Sons Is Absolutely Adorable!

A seminal moment in any boy’s life has to be when his father takes him outside to teach him how to play catch. A moment like this is only enhanced when your dad is a bona fide NFL superstar.

Tony Romo debuted on Instagram Wednesday with an absolutley adorable video showing the quarterback in the backyard with his two boys, Hawkins and Rivers. Tony does his best to coach his boys on the nuances on running routes, but the younger Rivers doesn’t really grasp the whole football concept…yet.

The video is super cute, and it shows a completely different side of Tony that we rarely get to see!

Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Via WFAA

