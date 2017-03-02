The Star In Frisco Announces First Concert: James Taylor And Bonnie Raitt

The Cowboys’ brand new practice facility and headquarters will host its first ever concert over the summer.

Head to The Star in Frisco on July 31st, and you will be able to see James Taylor & His All-Star Band along with Bonnie Raitt. The tour is a part of a 17 city concert series by the pair, that will see them visit other historic sports venues including Fenway Park in Boston and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Just announced! James Taylor with special guest, Bonnie Raitt are coming to Ford Center! TIX go on sale Friday:https://t.co/gg2AAWX5fD pic.twitter.com/dqCtdCOqyo — The Star In Frisco (@thestarinfrisco) March 1, 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Guide Live, “We’re thrilled to bring such an iconic performer like James Taylor to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. There is no better artist to help us debut the first of many incredible entertainment experiences at The Star.”

While currently, The Ford Center at The Star has 12,000 seats available, the facility can actually accomodate up to 17,000 people after adding seats to the field.

Tickets for the showt go on sale at 10 a.m. March 10 via Ticketmaster, and prices start at $36.

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter