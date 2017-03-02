Movie Theater Pranks Audience

A London based movie theater played a pretty good joke on some of their movie goers recently.

The prank took place right before a showing of best picture winner Moonlight, when they were shown a few minutes of La La Land instead. Luckily the audience got the joke and laughed while applauding.

“It wasn’t the actual feature film, but a few seconds from a teaser trailer,” the manager of the theater said, ensuring that the fab opening number from the movie “La La Land” wasn’t spoiled for audience members who hadn’t seen the film. “Then we shut it down, and did a bit of fumbling to make it look like we made a mistake.”

Well done theater guys.