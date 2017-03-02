Man Chugs An Entire Bottle Of Tequila Then Dies Moments Later

Not all alcohol should be chugged the way beer is chugged.

At a night club in the Dominican Republic, a bet went horribly wrong. Kelvin Rafael Mejia was offered $840 if he could drink an entire bottle of tequila without stopping, so he took the bet and chugged the liquor. Moments after finishing, Mejia collapsed and died from alcohol poisoning.

He was rushed to Coral, a nearby clinic, and was unable to be saved by doctors. Now after his death, the club known as Vacca Lounge has been catching a lot of hate and blame for organizing and allowing this to happen. However, the club’s management released a statement confirming they had nothing to do with the game that Mejia took part in.

“We have received the sad news that a client who was in our disco pub died of alcoholic intoxication. It is very sad and it affects us personally. On the other hand, we publish this press statement because there are people saying that the young man participated in a contest organized by our disco pub but this is totally false as we have never organized this kind of contest or given cash as a prize.”

The club said the only contests they host are ones relating to dancing and costumes, the club’s management also stated, “This thing happened because some clients were betting money about who of them was able to drink more tequila. A young man approached them and said that he was going to drink it and then he would receive the money.”