Elementary School Students Hold Wedding Ceremony For Two Ducks In Love!

A pair of ducks born and raised at Weston Elementary School in New Hampshire were wed in a ceremony that was conceived, planned, and executed all by students.

The ducks, named Plumpty and Pierre, were hatched in Marguerite Hopey’s kindergarten class last year, and have since been under the care of Deb Ritchotte, a grandmother of one of the students in Hopey’s class.

During one of her monthly visits to the school, Deb mentioned to the students the ducks were in love, and the kids immediately suggested holding a wedding ceremony. Planning the ceremony became an educational lesson for Hopey’s kids. They used their creative skills to make decorations, writing skills to compose invitations and wedding vows, and math skills to decide how many benches they need to accommodate all their guests. Hopey explained to Inside Edition, “The kids did all the work, from brainstorming everything they knew about weddings to writing the invitations for their families. The kids worked hard and had a wonderful day.”

Via Inside Edition

