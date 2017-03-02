Dreamcar Premiere Debut Single ‘Kill For Candy’

By Radio.com Staff

Dreamcar have unleashed their debut single “Kill For Candy.” The band premiered the track this morning on the Kevin & Bean show on KROQ Los Angeles.

The new group features singer Davey Havok from AFI and Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young from No Doubt. The track is the first from the band’s self-titled debut album which will be released on May 12th.

After kicking around another name for more than a year only to learn that it was taken by another band, Havok came up with Dreamcar and the band warmed up to it over time. “There’s so many images and feelings that it imparts,” says Havok.

Dreamcar will hit the road for a short run of West Coast tour dates this spring surrounding their two-weekend appearance at Coachella. Tickets are on-sale now.

Check out the Dream Car’s new track and tour dates below.

4/9 – Sand Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

4/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box

4/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom