Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Still Text Each Other

March 2, 2017 8:36 AM
Believe it or not, but exes can be friends. WHATTTTTTTTT!!!!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt apparently made up a while ago. Now, they may not hang out or call each other every night, but they do remain in contact via texting.

As you can imagine, now that Brad is divorced from Angelina, fans are thinking that maybe Brad and Jen might get back together. However, the texting between them is nothing new. A source close to Brad told People

“They have been friends for a while and often text. This is nothing new, he didn’t have to jump through hoops to get Jennifer’s number.”

There you have it. They are just friends and nothing more.

