According to the Arlington Voice, a two-alarm fire broke out at the now-abandoned Six Flags Mall late this evening.

Firefighters responded to heavy smoke was billowing from the building around 6:15 p.m.

The still operative Tinseltown Movie Theatre was evacuated out of precaution; however, it is not believed to have burned.

This is the second fire within a mere 30 days at the mall.  Demolition of the mall has been going on, for several months.