New Survey says Oklahoma Among Places at high risk for damaging earthquakes in 2017

Our Neighbors to the north might be dealing with than just tornadoes from now on.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Oklahoma and parts of Kansas show a high risk of experiencing a damaging earthquakes this year as a result of oil and gas industry activity in 2017. “The good news is that the overall seismic hazard for this year is lower than in the 2016 forecast, but despite this decrease, there is still a significant likelihood for damaging ground shaking in the CEUS in the year ahead,” said Mark Petersen, chief of the USGS National Seismic Hazard Mapping Project. From 1980 to 2000, Oklahoma averaged only two earthquakes a year of magnitude 2.7 or higher. That number jumped to about 2,500 in 2014 then to 4,000 in 2015 as the use of an oil and gas production boomed.

Some of us here in Dallas felt the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that happened last year, which just happens to be largest ever recorded in the state of Oklahoma.