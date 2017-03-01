LHS Dog of The Week: Introducing Lulu!!

March 1, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Dog of the Week, Legacy Humane Society, LHS, Pet of the Week, pet rescue, rescue dog, Shih Tzu
Hi I’m Lulu, I am looking for a BFF, Could it be you?
Would you like to adopt me and we could hang out together?  I was brought into the LHS adoption program from a shelter along with my 5 puppies.  I am a 4 year old Shih Tzu/Terrier mix and I weigh about 12 lbs.
Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

I am very sweet and really want nothing more than to please you. I am fun and playful but can relax and snuggle too. I am wonderful with other dogs and cats.  I like kids but I would do best in a home with older children.  I really love collecting all the stuffed toys and dancing for attention!
I am potty trained and can be trusted in the house and walk great on a leash.  Oh and did I mention – I am an excellent DANCER?

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Lulu is up to date on vaccinations and she’s been spayed and microchipped.

Lulu has also been diagnosed with an enlarged heart.  This means she will need daily medication but the medication is reasonably priced around $50 for an 8 month supply.  With proper care she should be able to live a long, normal life.

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Photo courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

If you think Lulu is the perfect fit to become a furever member of your family, please submit an application at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/
Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

Logo Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society

