Johnny Manziel Back In Dallas Court After Failing To Meet A Court-Ordered Deadline

Judge Roberto Canas has ordered troubled NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel to appear in a Dallas courtroom after concerns that the former Texas A&M star had not made any progress on the terms of his dismissal in a domestic violence case.

During late January 2016, Manziel’s former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, said she and Manziel had a confrontation at a Dallas hotel, which led to Manziel forcing her into a car at the valet stand. When she tried to exit the vehicle, Manziel reportedly struck her. Last November, Manziel agreed to a deal that would dismiss the charges as long as he sought counseling and treatment within a year of the incident.

Manziel and his team have submitted documentation proving that he is making adequate progress with his counseling. Manziel told Judge Canas, “I don’t even want to let this get anywhere near the rabbit hole that you’re describing. This situation is in my hands. My life is trending upward in my eyes and I’m taking this responsibility. Dealing with this policy with the NFL, dealing with what the court has asked me to do, this is helping me get my life back together.”

Manziel was recently released by the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Browns, and currently remains a free agent.

Via NBC DFW

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter