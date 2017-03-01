Guy Makes Half Court Shot For $38K But Is Denied The Money

Jackson Logsdon was in a half time contest at the U of L Women’s Basketball game in Louisville. Jackson made a layup, then a free throw, 3-pointer and nailed the half court shot, winning the $38,000 prize.

But, Jackson won’t ever see the money. Turns out there’s a small clause in the contest rules that says a contestant can’t have played Basketball in the past 6 years and of course Jackson played in highschool…

This guy really deserves that money. Not only did he nail a half court shot but he was such a good sport about the whole ‘technicality’ and he would have used the money to pay off his student loans. No shot there was a more deserving contestant at that game.

It's true. Due to technicality in the contract. No fault of U of L. Major bummer. Still awesome experience. Thanks for everyone's support! https://t.co/1tjIfZ2Fk2 — qJack (@Jackson_Logsdon) February 25, 2017

“It would have went a long way to paying off student loans and anything in that manner. It was still an awesome experience and something I’ll never forget. Very bittersweet though.”

Via Barstool Sports