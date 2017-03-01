Disney’s LIVE Action Version Of Beauty & The Beast Will Feature A Gay Scene

Almost a year ago, Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory shocked the world with the possibility of seeing a lesbian couple in the film. A territory in which Disney has yet to explore.

Apparently the feedback was so positive for Finding Dory, that Disney is trying it again. This time with the LIVE action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Josh Gad plays the part of LeFou, the manservant to Belle, who also might be gay. The movie will feature a scene where LeFou explores his sexuality, specifically when it comes to the handsomeness of Gaston. Director Bill Condon told Attidue Magazine…

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. It is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie. The studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural – and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it’s still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay.”

It also looks like there will be some changes to Belle as well. She will take on a more feminist role, rather than someone who needs to be saved by a prince.