Deep Purple Announce New Album ‘inFinite’

By Amanda Wicks

Deep Purple will be returning in 2017 with new music. The band announced its forthcoming 20th studio album inFinite today (March 1).

The band members on inFinite include vocalist Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, guitarist Steve Morse, keyboardist Don Airey and drummer Ian Paice.

Speaking about the album title’s meaning, Gillan said in a statement, “The word ‘infinite’ is a three-dimensional double-edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions. The universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we don’t exist.”

inFinite will arrive on April 7th. Check out the tracklist below.

1. Time For Bedlam

2. Hip Boots

3. All I Got Is You

4. One Night In Vegas

5. Get Me Outta Here

6. The Surprising

7. Johnny’s Band

8. On Top Of The World

9. Birds Of Prey

10. Roadhouse Blues