“Dancing With The Stars” Officially Announces The Cast For 24th Season

Rumors have been swirling, but now we finally have confirmation on who will be appearing on the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Along with the already announced Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles and actor Mr. T, the cast this year will also feature legendary skater Nancy Kerrigan, Real Housewives star Erika Jayne, former ballplayer David Ross, Charo, SNL veteran Chris Kattan, Glee actress Heather Morris, and more stars from stage, screen, and the ball field.

The list of celebrities and professionals is as follows:

-Charo with Keo Motsepe

-Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

-Bonner Bolton (professional bull rider) with Sharna Burgess

-Chris Kattan with Witney Catson

-Mr. T with Kym Johnson

-Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

-Normani Kordei (Fifth Harmony) with Val Chmerkovskiy

-Heather Morris (Glee) with Maks Chmerkovskiy

-Erika Jayne with Glee Savchenko

-David Ross (Chicago Cubs catcher) with Lindsay Arnold

-Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

-Rashad Jennings (NFL Running Back) with Emma Slater

Via ABC News

