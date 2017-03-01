Dallas’ Smoking Ban In Parks Begins Today. Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Beginning today, smoking in parks in Dallas is no longer allowed.

Violators will be subject to a $200 fine, although there are plenty of exemptions to who can smoke where, and what.

Parks operated by private contractors are not affected by the ban, meaning at Elm Fork Shooting Sports range, the Dallas Zoo, and the arboretum, smoking is still allowed. Smoking is still allowed at Fair Park, only during the State Fair, and the proposed Trinity River Park has also received an exemption.

This ban will also not affect the city’s municipal golf courses, which is where these exemptions seem to be born from. The city did not want to lose any potential business from golfers who are not allowed to smoke while playing.

As far as enforcing the ban, anybody caught smoking is subject to a fine of $200, although Parks Department Director Willis Winters knows that enforcement will be difficult. He mentioned “voluntary compliance” and “peer-to-peer enforcement” as solutions for enforcement, although at the end of the day, Dallas Police would have to be called in order to enforce the ban.

Good luck with that!

Via Dallas Observer

