Meet Vern from Florida. He just recently turned 90 and for his birthday he did something we probably can’t imagine doing even now. He did pull-ups at the gym fully clothed for his birthday. Most of us can’t even do a single pull-up. A video was recently posted, most likely from his son, where Vern is showing off his pull-ups and talking about how much he loves going to the gym. So if you’ve been needing any motivation lately, here it is.