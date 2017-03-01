3rd Most Haunted Hotel in The World is in Texas!

March 1, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: 3rd most haunted hotel, Alamo, Emily Morgan Hotel, Haunted Hotel, San Antonio

San Antonio’s Emily Morgan hotel was just voted the third most haunted in the entire world.

The hotel opened its doors in 1924 as the most advanced medical arts facility west of the Mississippi, so the property housed a morgue and a psychiatric ward. Reports of unexplained noises, apparitions, and the feeling of being touched are pretty frequent. The hotel is also directly adjacent to The Alamo, so the spirits of war-torn soldiers are free to wander around the property as they please. It’s recommended that you stay on the 7th, 12th, or 14th floor if you want to experience a sighting of your own.

Sounds like another great place to visit in Texas. Would be fun to stay there on Halloween.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live