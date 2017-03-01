16 Arlington Police Officers Surrender Their Peace Officer Licenses

March 1, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: arlington, Charged, officers, peace officer, Police, Tarrant County, Texas

The 16 Arlington peace officers facing criminal charges related to falsely reporting traffic stops have turned in their licenses.

Eleven of them previously accepted plea deals that included surrendering their peace officers licenses in exchange for having the charges dropped.

Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Samantha Jordan said the other five followed suit. “Five of the officers elected to go to the Grand Jury, after that they came back to prosecutors and offered to take the original plea offer to surrender their peace officer licenses.”  She added, “The public trust is no longer with you and that is why we felt it was very important that the officers could no longer be trusted to serve the public as peace officers.”

With their licenses given up, all 16 of the officers will never be able to serve as police officers in Texas ever again.

