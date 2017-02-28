You Can Grow Your Pets’ Remains Into a Remembrance Tree With This Urn

February 28, 2017 12:43 PM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: Bio, Eco-friendly, Environment, Living Urn, Pet Remains

Losing a pet is never easy. They’re companions to not just you but everyone in your house as well. A company based out of Colorado wants to change the way we handle our pets after their death. The Living Urn for Pets takes a rather unique and creative approach for taking care of your pets’ remains. The Living Urn is a bio urn that contains wood chips, soil mix, and your cremated pet remains. The mix uses premium tree seedlings with the following options: pine, spruce, or cypress. Not only is this a unique way to commemorate your pet but also very eco-friendly.

More from Billy Kidd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live