WFAA’s Sportscaster Sends Strong Message In Support Of Transgender Kids

After Mack Beggs, a 17-year old-transgender wrestler from Euless, Trinity, won the UIL Wrestling State Tornament there has been much controversy.

Beggs, who is transitioning from female to male, and is taking steroids, as part of his transition was forced to compete against women, many are now calling to have him suspended because of an “unfair advantage”.

Now, WFAA’s Dale Hansen weighed in on Begg’s victory, calling for “the birth certificate argument to end” and support for the young teen.

“Transitioning is a struggle I cannot imagine. It is a journey I could not make… and it is a life that too many cannot live. The problems that Mack Beggs is facing and dealing with now remind me again that I don’t have any problems. He needs our support, and he does not need a group of old men in Austin telling him who to wrestle because of a genetic mix-up at birth. We have argued long enough about birth certificates. It’s an argument that needs to end. You don’t have to understand – I myself don’t understand. But Mack Beggs is not the problem so many people make him out to be. He’s a child simply looking for his place in the world, and a chance to compete in the world.”

