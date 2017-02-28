WFAA’s Sportscaster Sends Strong Message In Support Of Transgender Kids

February 28, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Dale Hansen, mach beggs, Transgender, WFAA, wrestleing

After Mack Beggs, a 17-year old-transgender wrestler from Euless, Trinity, won the UIL Wrestling State Tornament there has been much controversy.

Beggs, who is transitioning from female to male, and is taking steroids, as part of his transition was forced to compete against women, many are now calling to have him suspended because of an “unfair advantage”.

Now, WFAA’s Dale Hansen weighed in on Begg’s victory, calling for “the birth certificate argument to end” and support for the young teen.

“Transitioning is a struggle I cannot imagine. It is a journey I could not make… and it is a life that too many cannot live.

The problems that Mack Beggs is facing and dealing with now remind me again that I don’t have any problems. He needs our support, and he does not need a group of old men in Austin telling him who to wrestle because of a genetic mix-up at birth.

We have argued long enough about birth certificates. It’s an argument that needs to end. You don’t have to understand – I myself don’t understand. But Mack Beggs is not the problem so many people make him out to be. He’s a child simply looking for his place in the world, and a chance to compete in the world.”

Watch the entire speech HERE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live