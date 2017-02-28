The Indestructible Nokia 3310 Phone Is Making A Comeback

It only seemed to be a matter of time before the mobile phone trend beings to head towards a classic look. Amongst the smartphones with only touch screens, Nokia is bringing back their classic 3310 model, first popular in the early 2000s.

Back in 2000, the 3310 featured the ability to text and make phone calls, with the only other outstanding feature being the oh so classic game Snake.

The relaunched phone will be more colorful, feature a color screen, 2-megapixel camera, microSD slot and the Opera Mini browser for internet surfing. The phone also has 22 hours of talk time, and a full month on standby. And of course, it will have a sleek, updated version of Snake.

Nokia is not expecting the compete with more modern smartphones, and have designed the phone to appeal to those who can’t afford modern smartphones, and possibly as a first phone for kids, a second phone to use while traveling, or a temporary “burner” phone.

The phone will be available alter this year for around $52.

Via CNN

