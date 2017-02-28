Small Texas Town Could Become The New Dumping Ground For Nuclear Waste

The Dallas-based Waste Control Specialists, which focuses on the disposal of radioactive waste, applied for federal approval that would bring waste to its storage site just outside of the small West Texas town of Andrews. Their application was accepted, and Andrews could see nuclear waste as early as 2021.

Andrews has a population just under 13,000 people, and this ruling proves to be extremely divisive. Most of the residents do not want dangerous radioactive waste so close their homes, but the amount of jobs this project would bring would help the town’s economy soar. The town is hopeful though, that a potential new shopping center could make an economic impact similar to the dump site, although all signs point to the construction of the site moving forward.

Rick Perry is an ardent supporter of bringing nuclear waste to Texas, and one of Perry’s top donors controlled Waste Control Specialists via a parent company. WCS’ facility in Andrews potentially has the capacity to store up to 80% of wast stored nationwide, which could travel from as far as New York and Oregon to Texas.

