Starting tomorrow, March 1 lighting a cigarette at parks or on trails within Dallas will be against the law.

Dallas City Council members, approved the total smoking ban, after months of debating. According to Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, said residents will be given a month grace period, to adjust to the new law.

Smokers will face a fine of up to $200, each time they light up. At this time, CBSdfw reports vaping and e-cigarettes will still be allowed.