Leo DiCaprio Flew An Eyebrow Artist 7,500 Miles To Do His Eyebrows For The Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio lives in a very different world that all of us.

In order to make sure his eyebrows looked their best, the actor had eyebrow artist and guru Sharon Lee Hamilton flown in from Sydney, Australia to Hollywood for the “trim and wax” treatment.

The eyebrow work Hamilton normally does costs around $200, but Hamilton says that when she is flown out to work on clients, all of her expenses are covered.

Her list of previous clients include the likes of George Clooney, Toby Maguire and Princess Mary of Denmark.