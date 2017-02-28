Lady Gaga Tapped To Replace Beyonce At Coachella

It has been announced that Lady Gaga will be headlining both Saturday nights at this year’s Coachella Music Fest!

Officials with festival organizers Goldenvoice and AEG Live are finalizing plans to bring Gaga’s huge stage production to Coachella and will make the announcement in the coming days. The high-profile replacement comes just five days after representatives for Beyoncé informed AEG’s Goldenvoice that the “Formation” singer would not be performing.

Lady Gaga will add the double Coachella slot to her already busy 2017 tour schedule. It was important to Coachella organizers that a female performer replace Beyoncé, insiders say, making Gaga the first woman to headline Coachella since Björk in 2007.