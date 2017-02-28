Danielle Bregoli Fielding Multiple Offers For Own Reality Television Series

You may not need to cash her ousside to see her. Danielle Bregoli demands up to $40K for a personal appearance, but now the 13-year-old might be heading towards a television near you.

The 13-year-old has reportedly been contacted by 7 production companies, with 4 of them interested in producing a reality series with Danielle and her mother. The other 3 companies are reportedly interested in creating a scripted, formatted series around Danielle.

'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Fielding Multiple Reality Show Offers https://t.co/LcFdHw0Pqb — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2017

Danielle is also receiving offers to appear in clubs and more adult establishments, which is totally creepy because people seem to forget or not realize that she is ONLY 13!

Danielle would reportedly move to Hollywood for a television series, as trouble seems to find her in her home state of Florida.

I got into another fight, HOW BOW DAH pic.twitter.com/BWCz4uT0cE — Danielle Bregoli (@DanielIeBregoli) February 28, 2017

