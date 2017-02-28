Danielle Bregoli Fielding Multiple Offers For Own Reality Television Series

February 28, 2017 7:24 AM By JT
Filed Under: cash me ousside, danielle bregoli, Dr. Phil, Reality, Series, Show, Television

You may not need to cash her ousside to see her.  Danielle Bregoli demands up to $40K for a personal appearance, but now the 13-year-old might be heading towards a television near you.

The 13-year-old has reportedly been contacted by 7 production companies, with 4 of them interested in producing a reality series with Danielle and her mother.  The other 3 companies are reportedly interested in creating a scripted, formatted series around Danielle.

Danielle is also receiving offers to appear in clubs and more adult establishments, which is totally creepy because people seem to forget or not realize that she is ONLY 13!

Danielle would reportedly move to Hollywood for a television series, as trouble seems to find her in her home state of Florida.

Via TMZ

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live