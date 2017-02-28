Chris Robinson Challenging Kate Hudson Over Custody Agreement For Son Ryder

February 28, 2017 4:54 PM
Chris Robinson has filed to re-open the joint custody agreement over his son Ryder with ex-wife Kate Hudson.  Robinson is looking to have the agreement over their now 12-year-old son re-evaluated by the court.  The documents were filed in California’s Superior Court, naming Robinson as the petitioner and Hudson as the respondent.

Hudson and Robinson have both agreed according to court documents that an evaluator will be assigned from the court to perform child custody evaluations, will do a written report and make recommendations for developing a parenting plan that addresses legal custody and physical custody, including where Ryder shall reside and visitation orders based on interest of the child.

The two also agreed that the evaluator will have access to doctor-patient and psychotherapist-patient privilege during the evaluation process as well as access to health, mental health, education, employment and other similar records for both Hudson and Chris.

If deemed advisable by the evaluator, both parents may have to submit to drug and alcohol testing and psychological testing.

Finally, the documents state Hudson will be responsible for paying the $7,500 fee that comes along with the evaluation.

 

