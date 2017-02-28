99-Year-Old Woman Gets Arrested So She Could Cross It Off Her Bucket List

February 28, 2017 12:37 PM
Usually people put traveling to a remote part of the world, or trying something new on their bucket list, not get arrested.

But “Annie”, a 99-year-old woman from Netherlands did. All she wanted to do before she died was to gets locked up, so her niece made it happen.

Annie’s niece called her local police department told them the story they drove to her house, put the cuffs around her, put her in a police car and put her behind jails for a few minutes.

…And she loved it. (Just look at the pictures)

 

