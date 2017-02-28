Teenage Girl Captures ‘Ghost’ in Selfie

February 28, 2017 8:37 PM
Selfies are natural part of life nowadays, especially for teenage girls, but the image a Georgia teen caught on her phone has caused quite a stir online.

Haley and her brother were out fishing with their grandparents at a secluded pond, when she snapped an innocent selfie but captured an additional man/ghost photobombing her. In the photo, you can clearly see Haley sitting in a truck, with Kolton in the bed along with what appears to be a man standing right in front of him.

The kids and grandparents are certain there was no one else there, and Kolton recalls bending over to fix the tacklebox, but nobody else was there.

Online comments range from skepticism, fear and even shear belief in a ghost having photobombed Haley’s selfie.

