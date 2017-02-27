There is A Secret Starbucks 2-Toned Drink

Warning, your barista might hate you after ordering this.
Turns out there are two secret two-toned Starbucks drinks that might just be missing in your life.. the Match Pink Drink and the Pink Purple Drink.
Thankfully, for all of us, and to the dismay of baristas everywhere, an Instagram food account, @nonstopeats, shared the exciting news with the world.
🌈Secret Menu Item!🌈 Introducing a second 2-toned @starbucks: Pink Purple Drink as well as the Matcha Pink Drink! 😱 #drinktherainbow #pinkpurpledrink #matchapinkdrink Checkout my Snapchat 👻: HungryHugh! 🙌🏼 🍵🍓: Matcha Pink Drink – 3 parts Strawberry Acai Refresher with Coconut Milk and 1 part Matcha Green Tea with Coconut Milk 🍓🍇: Pink Purple Drink – 1 part Strawberry Acai Refresher with Coconut Milk and 1 part Passion Ice Tea with Soy Milk, Vanilla Syrup & Blackberries 👉🏼: @starbucks 📍: Starbucks, 160061 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 🙌🏼 Be sure to ask your @starbucks barista to mix the first part in, add ice and slowly add the last part in for that cool ombre effect. This is 100% real. Thanks @dailyfoodfeed for the cool Match Pink Drink, which is legit! Always remember to tip your barista! These ombré drinks not only look cool as hell but taste freaking delicious! 🌈
🌈SECRET MENU ITEM! 🌈Introducing a SECOND 2-toned ✌️ @Starbucks #PinkPurpleDrink! Ask your barista to mix the traditional Pink Drink first, add ice, and slowly add the traditional purple drink. Don't forget to add blackberries! #PinkPurpleDrink 💚💗Also, this #MatchaPinkDrink is 100% real and we can vouch for @DailyFoodFeed. Though your barista might hate you, you have to ask them to mix the matcha and coconut milk together first, add ice and slowly add the traditional pink drink to make this cool ombre effect. Outside of how magical it looks, it also tastes great. And remember to tip your barista! Here's how to make these drinks: 💚💗: #MatchaPinkDrink. This is a 3 part Pink Drink (Strawberry acai refresher with coconut milk) and 1 part Matcha Drink (Green tea with coconut milk)! 💗💜: #PinkPurpleDrink. 1 part Pink Drink (Strawberry acai refresher with coconut milk), 1 part Purple Drink (Passion Ice Tea with Soy milk, vanilla syrup & blackberries)! #DrinktheRainbow Snapchat: NonStopEats
Want to know how to order youself one:
“You have to ask them to mix the matcha and coconut milk together first, add ice and slowly add the traditional pink drink to make this cool ombré affect,” the post says.
So there you go, go get yourself one now 😀