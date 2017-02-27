Steve Harvey Has Great Reaction To Oscar Award Mishap

February 27, 2017 4:23 PM
By now everyone has seen or at least knows about Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway’s big Oscar mistake of the night when they announced the winner of best picture.  Well there’s another celeb who knows a little bit about saying the wrong winner, and he had something to say about last night’s flub on Twitter.

Steve Harvey as we all know said the wrong name at last year’s Miss Universe pageant, so he has to know a little bit how Beatty feels right?

However long it takes Beatty to get over this, you know we won’t forget this for a looooong time.

