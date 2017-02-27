Oscars Producers Apologize For Best Picture Announcement Mistake

Not since Steve Harvey have we seen a mistake on a such a big stage during a grand event. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally proclaimed La La Land the Best Picture last night, before La La Land producer Justin Horowitz correctly declared Moonlight the winner.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that handles all of the Oscar nominations and votes addressed last night’s mistake in a statement released on Twitter.

The full statement reads:

We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture. The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.

Warren Beatty explained that he was handed the envelope for Best Actress instead of Best Picture, hence the confusion and announcement of La La Land as the winner; Emma Stone had just won the award for Best Actress or her role in La La Land.

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins said of the mix-up, “I think all of the movies that were nominated were worthy, so I accepted the result. I applauded like everyone else. I noticed the commotion that was happening and I thought something strange had occurred, and then I’m sure everybody saw my face, but I was speechless when the result was [revealed]. I’ve never seen that happen before. So it made a very special feeling even more special, but not in a way I expected.”

Via EW

