Northeast Police Issue Warning Patrons to stop Stealing Whataburger Order Numbers

February 27, 2017 7:48 PM
Filed Under: NEPD, North Texas, order number, Police, Texas, Warning, whataburger

Police in Denton County have posted a picture on Facebook of all the confiscated order numbers and its kind of hysterical.

The Northeast police issued a warning “We have learned that it has become a game for area teens to be removing the plastic ‘order numbers’ from the restaurant when in attendance,” the department said on Facebook. “Removing these items without consent is a theft, which could result in a citation being issued for Theft of Property under $100.00.” According to the Department “The issue has become very apparent when we (NEPD), at times possess more of these numbers than the restaurant does.”

We all have one friend here in Texas that’s taken an order number for memorabilia purposes, but lets remember to leave them behind out of respect for your local Whataburger, they do after all have the best late night food. Check out the pics below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live