Northeast Police Issue Warning Patrons to stop Stealing Whataburger Order Numbers

Police in Denton County have posted a picture on Facebook of all the confiscated order numbers and its kind of hysterical.

The Northeast police issued a warning “We have learned that it has become a game for area teens to be removing the plastic ‘order numbers’ from the restaurant when in attendance,” the department said on Facebook. “Removing these items without consent is a theft, which could result in a citation being issued for Theft of Property under $100.00.” According to the Department “The issue has become very apparent when we (NEPD), at times possess more of these numbers than the restaurant does.”

We all have one friend here in Texas that’s taken an order number for memorabilia purposes, but lets remember to leave them behind out of respect for your local Whataburger, they do after all have the best late night food. Check out the pics below.