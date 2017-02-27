Jimmy Kimmel Surprised a Tour Bus at the Oscars and the Reactions Were Priceless

February 27, 2017 10:48 AM By Billy Kidd
If you watched the Oscars last night you most likely also saw the tour bus bit. We could easily say this was perfect appetizer for the night’s grand finale, the Best Picture screwup. And while it’s safe to say you never know what to expect at big events like this, it’s the unscripted moments such as this one that add a little flavor to the whole thing. Jimmy Kimmel led a group of stunned tourists who were on the Starline bus on Hollywood Boulevard into the Dolby Theatre mid-ceremony. The movie enthusiasts had no idea that they’d take a full on tour and stand before some of their favorite actors and actresses . The group came strolling in with selfie sticks and reactions so priceless it made for an unforgettable bit.

