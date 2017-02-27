Fujifilm Under Fire for Sexist Camera Demo

If a company was about to unveil a $7500 camera to you featuring a bunch of fancy new tech specs you would also hope the demo of the camera was just as classy, right? Unfortunately for Fujifilm UK they do not have a PR mindset relevant to this year. The camera company is currently under fire for featuring a topless female model in a demonstration of its new GFX 50s medium format camera. Photographer, Danny North, attended the demo and walked out during the demo to express his anger and disappointment with the company. While the company replied to Danny’s tweets with a simple, “We apologise for any offence caused. We understand you have spoken to our General Manager about this matter,” it didn’t quite resonate the way it should’ve. We hope big companies such as Fujifilm will reconsider their PR for a bigger impression next time.

@dannynorthphoto We apologise for any offence caused. We understand you have spoken to our General Manager about this matter — Fujifilm UK (@Fujifilm_UK) February 24, 2017

2. a topless model for a bunch of men to test the most invoative camera in the world on. Sorry? Is this 1986? Where's Ron Burgundy? — Danny North (@dannynorthphoto) February 24, 2017

3. The most forward thinking camera company in the world r showcasing their not even released camera via this archaic middle aged male 🐂💩 — Danny North (@dannynorthphoto) February 24, 2017

4. What if u was the only women camera nerd in that room, how would that make you feel? Seriously raging. — Danny North (@dannynorthphoto) February 24, 2017