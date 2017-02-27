Firefighter Calendar Shoot Ends With A Puppy Being Adopted

It was last May when veteran and firefighter Rob Tackett was asked to pose with Kimber a rescue dog, for a calendar shoot and it was love at first hug.

Rob Tackett is a South Carolina firefighter didn’t expect to make a fury friend during a calendar shoot. Kimber was a recue dog and was adopted by a previous owner Steve Hall, an elite Marine sniper who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Hall loaned Kimber to the fire department for the shoot in May. After the calendar shoot Hall became injured and could no longer care for Kimber, he then reached out to Tackett. According to Jen Coleman, assistant producer for the calendar shoot,“He carried her around like a baby all day.” Tackett ended up adopting the pooch, and it changed his life for the better.

How could anyone not love such a cute lovable puppy.