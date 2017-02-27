Britain’s Tallest Man, “Game Of Thrones” And “Avengers” Actor Dies At 36

Neil Fingleton officially stood at 7ft 7.56in, making him the tallest man in the UK and the European Union. Unfortunately, Fingleton passed away Saturday due to heart failure.

He grew up playing basketball, even being awarded a scholarship to the University of North Carolina t Chapel Hill. After eventually graduating from Holy Cross, he turned to acting, appearing in Doctor Who, X-Men: First Class, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Game of Thrones, where he played the giant, Mag the Mighty.

Fingleton told The Journal that he never felt self-conscious about his height. He said in a 2007 interview, “I have never been self-conscious about my height. I am more conscious of going bald so that should tell you. I never let my height play a negative part in my life. I always do what I want, some tall people may be restricted as they are constantly stared at or people ask the same questions over and over. This is the only bad thing about being tall – the stupid remarks and questions. Other than that, being tall is great.”

Extremely sadden to learn that #NeilFingleton has passed away, thoughts go with his family and friends in this sad time 😦 #ripneilfingleton pic.twitter.com/5hdG0OlNCm — Matthew Rose (@rose962_matt) February 25, 2017

Via The Sun

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter