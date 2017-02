Fitness guru, Bob Harp said that he suffered a heart attack that left him unconscious for two days after working out in a NYC gym

The 51-year-old, told TMZ a doctor who was also working out saved his life by performing CPR on the spot, he was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was unconscious for 2 of the 8 days he remained there.

Harper said his heart condition is genetics, his mother died of a heart attack.

Thankfully he is doing much better than.