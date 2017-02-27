BMW That Tupac Shakur Was Shot In Being Sold For $1.5 Million

The car that the famous late rap star Tupac Shakur was shot in is being sold for $1.5 Million.

The California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time is selling the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website. As most will remember, Tupac was riding with Knight in the car when he was shot during a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996.

There aren’t many details on the car’s history in the years since Tupac’s killing, but a check of the vehicle identification number provided shows it has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the vehicle.