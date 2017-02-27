BMW That Tupac Shakur Was Shot In Being Sold For $1.5 Million

February 27, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 1996, BMW, California, cars, Death Row Records, for sale, memorabilia, Moments in Time, shooting, Suge Knight, tupac

The car that the famous late rap star Tupac Shakur was shot in is being sold for $1.5 Million.

The California memorabilia dealer Moments in Time is selling the 1996 BMW 750iL that once belonged to Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight on its website.  As most will remember, Tupac was riding with Knight in the car when he was shot during a drive-by attack in Las Vegas in September 1996.

There aren’t many details on the car’s history in the years since Tupac’s killing, but a check of the vehicle identification number provided shows it has been well-used, with more than 92,000 miles on the vehicle.

 

